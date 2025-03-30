← Company Directory
Quantitative Brokers
Quantitative Brokers Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Quantitative Brokers totals ₹3.81M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quantitative Brokers's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Quantitative Brokers
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹3.81M
Level
hidden
Base
₹3.22M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹593K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Quantitative Brokers?

₹13.55M

Latest Salary Submissions
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Quantitative Brokers in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,965,876. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quantitative Brokers for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,810,735.

Other Resources