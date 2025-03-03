Software Engineer compensation in India at Quantiphi ranges from ₹1.09M per year for Engineer to ₹1.66M per year for Senior Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.34M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quantiphi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
₹1.09M
₹954K
₹0
₹132K
Senior Engineer
₹1.66M
₹1.6M
₹0
₹59.3K
Assistant Technical Architect
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Technical Architect
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
