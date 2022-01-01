Quantiphi Salaries

Company Directory
Quantiphi's salary ranges from $9,436 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $165,825 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quantiphi. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Engineer $11.9K
Senior Engineer $18.4K

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $17.9K
Business Analyst
Median $11.9K

Sales
Median $124K
Data Analyst
$11.6K
Data Science Manager
$19.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.5K
Program Manager
$166K
Project Manager
$25.5K
Sales Engineer
$9.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$24.2K
Solution Architect
$145K
Technical Program Manager
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quantiphi is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quantiphi is $21,905.

Other Resources