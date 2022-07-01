Company Directory
quantilope
    Automated Consumer Research Delivering Scale, Efficiency, and Project Results in 1 - 5 Days. With quantilope, you save time, money, and resources by never having to work with multiple vendors and software systems on a single research project again. Our clients are empowered to embrace agile workflows by improving the speed and substance of market research for their businesses.quantilope’s end-to-end research platform automates advanced research methodologies including Conjoint, MaxDiff, TURF, Implicit Association Tests, and more.quantilope’s platform maps the entire research process from the survey set up, to fielding, analyzing your data, visualizing, and reporting to deliver high-quality, relevant insights for a fraction of the time and cost of full service research providers. Supported by a team of certified research consultants, quantilope empowers insights leaders to do more with less, without sacrificing quality.

    quantilope.com
    2014
    210
    $10M-$50M
