← Company Directory
Quantified
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Quantified that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Quantified Communications is an AI-powered coaching platform that uses behavioral science and data to enhance communication skills. They offer realistic sales simulations and data-driven insights to improve sales performance. Their mission is to unlock and elevate human potential by democratizing improved communication skills for millions of people globally. They have been applying the latest in computational social science since 2012 and their QC Score is now the global standard for measuring and benchmarking communication skills.

    http://www.quantified.ai
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Quantified

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources