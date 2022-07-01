← Company Directory
Quanterix
    Quanterix is a company that is digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s ultra-sensitive detection solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the role of biomarkers in the continuum of health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognosis and precise treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

    quanterix.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    480
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Other Resources