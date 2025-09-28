Company Directory
Qualtrics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Account Manager

  • All Technical Account Manager Salaries

Qualtrics Technical Account Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$180K - A$209K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$166KA$180KA$209KA$233K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Technical Account Manager submission at Qualtrics to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

A$249K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.7K+ (sometimes A$467K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Account Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Technical Account Manager at Qualtrics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of A$232,543. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the jobFamilies.Technical Account Manager role in United States is A$166,102.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qualtrics

Related Companies

  • Palantir
  • Medallia
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • FICO
  • CDW
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources