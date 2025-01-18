← Company Directory
Qualtrics
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Data Architect

Qualtrics Data Architect Salaries

Data Architect compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $109K per year for L3 to $321K per year for L5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$109K
$89.8K
$15.3K
$3.5K
L4
$206K
$149K
$49K
$8.3K
L5
$321K
$210K
$100K
$11.1K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Qualtrics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $415,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the Data Architect role in United States is $233,000.

