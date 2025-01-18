Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area at Qualtrics ranges from $124K per year for L3 to $301K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area package totals $154K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$124K
$101K
$16K
$6.8K
L4
$164K
$125K
$32.7K
$6.3K
L5
$247K
$159K
$70K
$18K
L6
$301K
$183K
$89K
$29K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)