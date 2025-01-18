← Company Directory
Qualtrics
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Poland

Qualtrics Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Poland

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Qualtrics totals PLN 177K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 212K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
PLN 177K
PLN 156K
PLN 9.4K
PLN 11.1K
L4
Software Engineer II
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L5
Software Engineer III
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
Software Engineer IV
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Qualtrics in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 432,928. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 192,334.

