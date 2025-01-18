Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area at Qualtrics totals PLN 177K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 212K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
PLN 177K
PLN 156K
PLN 9.4K
PLN 11.1K
L4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L5
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)