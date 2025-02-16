← Company Directory
Qualtrics
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Qualtrics Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $103K per year for L3 to $230K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Data Scientist I
$103K
$97.7K
$4.6K
$800
L4
Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Senior Data Scientist
$230K
$167K
$44.7K
$18.7K
L6
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Qualtrics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $229,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the Data Scientist role in United States is $103,000.

