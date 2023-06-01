QualSights is an insights platform that offers brands, agencies, and consulting firms the ability to collect real-time consumer insights from anywhere in the world. The platform uses proprietary technology to remotely observe and interact with consumers in their natural environment, providing depth, authenticity, speed, and agility within studies. QualSights offers a variety of options to capture data and provides a suite of AI tools to expedite analysis. The platform can help with product insights, shopper insights, brand perception, ad perception, and product development insights.