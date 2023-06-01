Company Directory
QualSights
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about QualSights that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    QualSights is an insights platform that offers brands, agencies, and consulting firms the ability to collect real-time consumer insights from anywhere in the world. The platform uses proprietary technology to remotely observe and interact with consumers in their natural environment, providing depth, authenticity, speed, and agility within studies. QualSights offers a variety of options to capture data and provides a suite of AI tools to expedite analysis. The platform can help with product insights, shopper insights, brand perception, ad perception, and product development insights.

    http://www.qualsights.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for QualSights

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Facebook
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources