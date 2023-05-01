Company Directory
Quality Built
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Quality Built that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Quality Built is a construction quality assurance and risk management solutions company that has been operating for over 20 years. They have sophisticated systems and procedures to conduct their work with excellence and precision, and are the only construction inspection and quality assurance firm in the world whose Quality Management System is ISO 9001:2008 registered with the International Standards Organization. Quality Built services clients throughout the United States and provides a fully integrated, customized risk management program designed to capture important data, improve the customer experience, reduce customer service call-backs, minimize liability and improve profitability on a national scale. Their mission is to remain the visionary leader in the construction and quality assurance industry by providing reliable and innovative Third Party Quality Assurance Services to their clients.

    http://qualitybuilt.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Quality Built

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources