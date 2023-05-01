Quality Built is a construction quality assurance and risk management solutions company that has been operating for over 20 years. They have sophisticated systems and procedures to conduct their work with excellence and precision, and are the only construction inspection and quality assurance firm in the world whose Quality Management System is ISO 9001:2008 registered with the International Standards Organization. Quality Built services clients throughout the United States and provides a fully integrated, customized risk management program designed to capture important data, improve the customer experience, reduce customer service call-backs, minimize liability and improve profitability on a national scale. Their mission is to remain the visionary leader in the construction and quality assurance industry by providing reliable and innovative Third Party Quality Assurance Services to their clients.