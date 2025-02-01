← Company Directory
QualiTest
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

QualiTest Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Israel package at QualiTest totals ₪338K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for QualiTest's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
QualiTest
Data Scientist
Petach Tikva, HM, Israel
Total per year
₪338K
Level
B2
Base
₪338K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at QualiTest?

₪590K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at QualiTest in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪406,796. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QualiTest for the Data Scientist role in Israel is ₪343,518.

