Qualcomm Radio Frequency Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Radio Frequency Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Qualcomm totals $223K per year for Senior Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
$223K
$169K
$40K
$14K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Radio Frequency Engineer at Qualcomm in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $540,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualcomm for the Radio Frequency Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $215,000.

Other Resources