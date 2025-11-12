Company Directory
Qualcomm
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • Embedded Hardware Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Qualcomm Embedded Hardware Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Embedded Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Qualcomm ranges from ₹2.48M per year for Hardware Engineer to ₹7.98M per year for Staff Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹4.84M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Hardware Engineer
₹2.48M
₹1.87M
₹515K
₹101K
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹5.7M
₹3.77M
₹1.53M
₹404K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹7.98M
₹5.06M
₹2.27M
₹650K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Embedded Hardware Engineer at Qualcomm in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,914,247. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualcomm for the Embedded Hardware Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹4,707,731.

Other Resources