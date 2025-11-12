Company Directory
Qualcomm
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • ASIC Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Qualcomm ASIC Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

ASIC Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Qualcomm totals CA$175K per year for Senior Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$164K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Hardware Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
CA$175K
CA$131K
CA$31K
CA$13.1K
Staff Hardware Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+CA$81.2K
Robinhood logo
+CA$125K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$49K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a ASIC Engineer at Qualcomm in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$199,188. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualcomm for the ASIC Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$166,203.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qualcomm

Related Companies

  • Arista Networks
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Extreme Networks
  • Akamai
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources