← Company Directory
Qualcomm
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Electrical Engineer

  • All Electrical Engineer Salaries

Qualcomm Electrical Engineer Salaries

The median Electrical Engineer compensation in United States package at Qualcomm totals $215K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Qualcomm
Research Scientist
San Diego, CA
Total per year
$215K
Level
-
Base
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$26.7K
Bonus
$45K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Qualcomm?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (16.65% semi-annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (16.65% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Electrical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at Qualcomm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $335,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualcomm for the Electrical Engineer role in United States is $209,667.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qualcomm

Related Companies

  • Arista Networks
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Extreme Networks
  • Akamai
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources