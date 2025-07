QRails is a financial services company that provides Earned Wage Access, Pay Card, and other financial wellness solutions in the US, UK, EU, and LAT. Its AnyDay product is the first vertically integrated provider of end-to-end Earned Wage Access and payroll cards. QRails is integrated with leading Time and Attendance and Payroll software, including PrismHR, SAP SuccessFactors, and WorkDay.