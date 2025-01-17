← Company Directory
Qlue
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Qlue Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Indonesia at Qlue ranges from IDR 197.69M to IDR 280.66M per year.

Average Total Compensation

IDR 224.53M - IDR 266.02M
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 197.69MIDR 224.53MIDR 266.02MIDR 280.66M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Qlue?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Qlue in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 280,664,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qlue for the Software Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 197,685,360.

