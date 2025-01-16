← Company Directory
Qlik
Qlik Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Canada at Qlik ranges from CA$113K to CA$158K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qlik's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$123K - CA$149K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$113KCA$123KCA$149KCA$158K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Qlik?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Qlik in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$158,136. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qlik for the Data Analyst role in Canada is CA$113,149.

Other Resources