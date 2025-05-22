← Company Directory
Qisda
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Qisda Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Qisda totals NT$1.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qisda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Qisda
Mechanical Engineer
Taoyuan, TA, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.17M
Level
hidden
Base
NT$775K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$397K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Qisda?

NT$5.01M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$939K+ (sometimes NT$9.39M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Qisda in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,726,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qisda for the Mechanical Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$939,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qisda

Related Companies

  • Macronix
  • DISCO Corporation
  • AlphaSense
  • Innovaccer
  • Metapack
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources