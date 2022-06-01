← Company Directory
QBE Insurance Group
QBE Insurance Group Salaries

QBE Insurance Group's salary ranges from $23,078 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $225,593 for a Technical Program Manager in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QBE Insurance Group. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Business Analyst
$23.1K
Data Scientist
$93.4K
Software Engineer
$89.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Technical Program Manager
$226K
The highest paying role reported at QBE Insurance Group is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,593. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QBE Insurance Group is $91,466.

