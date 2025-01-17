← Company Directory
Qatar Petroleum
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Qatar Petroleum Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Qatar at Qatar Petroleum ranges from QAR 284K to QAR 398K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qatar Petroleum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

QAR 307K - QAR 358K
Qatar
Common Range
Possible Range
QAR 284KQAR 307KQAR 358KQAR 398K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Qatar Petroleum?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Qatar Petroleum in Qatar sits at a yearly total compensation of QAR 397,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qatar Petroleum for the Mechanical Engineer role in Qatar is QAR 284,043.

