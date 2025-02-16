← Company Directory
Qatar Insurance Company
Qatar Insurance Company Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Qatar Insurance Company ranges from AED 232K to AED 338K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qatar Insurance Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 266K - AED 304K
Qatar
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 232KAED 266KAED 304KAED 338K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Qatar Insurance Company?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Qatar Insurance Company in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 338,063. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qatar Insurance Company for the Product Design Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 232,060.

Other Resources