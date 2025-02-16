All Product Design Manager Salaries
The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Qatar Insurance Company ranges from AED 232K to AED 338K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qatar Insurance Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!