Qarik
Qarik Salaries

Qarik's salary ranges from $260,440 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $490,000 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qarik. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$312K
Management Consultant
$490K
Software Engineer
$260K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Qarik is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $490,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qarik is $311,550.

Other Resources