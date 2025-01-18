← Company Directory
PwC
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • Technical Project Manager

  • United States

PwC Technical Project Manager Salaries in United States

The median Technical Project Manager compensation in United States package at PwC totals $135K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PwC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
PwC
Technical Project Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$135K
Level
L2
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at PwC?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At PwC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Project Manager at PwC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PwC for the Technical Project Manager role in United States is $135,000.

Other Resources