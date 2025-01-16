All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries
Information Technologist (IT) compensation at PwC ranges from $91.8K per year for L1 to $132K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation package totals $99K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PwC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$91.8K
$88.1K
$0
$3.7K
L2
$116K
$108K
$0
$8.9K
L3
$132K
$121K
$0
$10.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At PwC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)