PVH
PVH Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands package at PVH totals €74.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PVH's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
PVH
Data Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€74.5K
Level
Medior
Base
€74.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at PVH?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at PVH in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €90,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PVH for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €74,484.

