Pursuant Health
    We believe that effective health management tools should be free, easy and accessible for everyone. Our kiosks are HIPAA-Compliant, FDA-Cleared Class II Medical Devices that provide free biometric screenings and clinically-valid health assessments to help people understand personal health risks and track metrics over time. With a network of over 4,600 health kiosks located in high-traffic retail pharmacies throughout the country, we enable people to regularly check in with their health when it is convenient for them.

    pursuanthealth.com
    2007
    45
    $1M-$10M
