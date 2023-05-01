Company Directory
Purple
Purple Salaries

Purple's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $149,745 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Purple. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$95.5K
Product Designer
$109K
Project Manager
$109K

Sales
$101K
Software Engineer
$150K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Purple is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,745. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Purple is $108,540.

