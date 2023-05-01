Company Directory
Puris
Top Insights
    About

    PURIS is a family-owned company that produces pure, plant-based foods and ingredients from organic and non-GMO sources in the USA. Their end-to-end system ensures a wholesome journey from seed to solution, benefiting every link in the chain of production. Their products are 100% vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, allergen-free, and made with non-GMO natural breeding. They are the exclusive producer of PURIS™ Pea protein, starches, fibers, and other non-GMO ingredients from soy, pulses, lentils, and corn. Their endlessly versatile foods are a nourishing basis for every meal and food application.

    https://puris.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

