Backend Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Pure Storage ranges from CZK 1.84M per year for MTS3 to CZK 4.6M per year for MTS5. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 4.13M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pure Storage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
MTS2
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
MTS3
CZK 1.84M
CZK 1.47M
CZK 259K
CZK 104K
MTS4
CZK 3.46M
CZK 1.98M
CZK 1.2M
CZK 281K
MTS5
CZK 4.6M
CZK 2.73M
CZK 1.27M
CZK 592K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
