Pure Storage Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Czech Republic

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Pure Storage ranges from CZK 1.84M per year for MTS3 to CZK 4.6M per year for MTS5. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 4.13M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pure Storage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus MTS2 (Entry Level) CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- MTS3 CZK 1.84M CZK 1.47M CZK 259K CZK 104K MTS4 CZK 3.46M CZK 1.98M CZK 1.2M CZK 281K MTS5 CZK 4.6M CZK 2.73M CZK 1.27M CZK 592K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CZK ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Pure Storage ?

