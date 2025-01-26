← Company Directory
Pure Storage
Pure Storage Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Czech Republic

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Pure Storage ranges from CZK 1.84M per year for MTS3 to CZK 4.6M per year for MTS5. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 4.13M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pure Storage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
MTS2
(Entry Level)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
MTS3
CZK 1.84M
CZK 1.47M
CZK 259K
CZK 104K
MTS4
CZK 3.46M
CZK 1.98M
CZK 1.2M
CZK 281K
MTS5
CZK 4.6M
CZK 2.73M
CZK 1.27M
CZK 592K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Pure Storage in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 5,319,051. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pure Storage for the Backend Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 3,687,815.

Other Resources