Puppet
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Puppet Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Romania at Puppet ranges from RON 38.6K to RON 52.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Puppet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 41.3K - RON 49.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 38.6KRON 41.3KRON 49.9KRON 52.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Puppet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

1 year post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Puppet in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 52,652. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Puppet for the Sales role in Romania is RON 38,582.

Other Resources