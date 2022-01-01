Puppet Salaries

Company Directory
Puppet's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United States at the low-end to $171,952 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Puppet. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Sales
$121K
Software Engineer
Median $125K
Software Engineering Manager
$172K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Puppet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

1 year post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Puppet is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,952. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Puppet is $125,000.

