At PUMA, we are in constant pursuit of faster. That extends beyond our support of the fastest athletes in the world. We also work to be fast in how we adapt to and connect with the constantly changing world around us. Through innovative design, iconic footwear and apparel, and authentic partnerships, we aim to always push what’s next in both sport and culture. That hustler’s spirit can be felt across PUMA categories, partnerships, offices, and countries. And we are always in search of talent that can help us set the pace at which sport and culture collide, as well as finding better ways to connect and collaborate with our communities. PUMA supports over 14,000 employees across 120+ countries. The PUMA Group owns the brand PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.