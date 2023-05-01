← Company Directory
Puls
    Puls is a San Francisco-based startup that offers a hybrid home-warranty and on-demand service platform for homeowners. They provide in-home services such as appliance repair, TV installation, and mobile device repair through a nationwide network of service providers. Puls offers fast and easy scheduling, with most services fulfilled the next day or even the same day. They take ownership of the customer experience from start to finish, setting the price, assigning a qualified technician, and standing behind the work. Puls has raised $93MM in funding and was named one of LinkedIn's top 50 startups in 2018.

    https://puls.com
    2015
    126
    $10M-$50M
