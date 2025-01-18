← Company Directory
Publix
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Publix Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Publix totals $75K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publix's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Publix
Software Engineer
Lakeland, FL
Total per year
$75K
Level
L1
Base
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Publix?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Publix in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publix for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in United States is $75,000.

