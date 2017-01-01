Company Directory
Publishing.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Publishing.com that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Publishing.com empowers individuals from all walks of life to generate meaningful income streams through book publishing. As a leading online education platform, we specialize in guiding our students through the processes of writing, publishing, and selling books and audiobooks on major platforms like Amazon and Audible. We are thrilled to announce that Publishing.com has been recognized as the 19th fastest-growing private company in America for 2023, according to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Over the past two years, we've experienced an incredible 30% year-over-year growth and expanded our team by 500%. Recently, we hit a major milestone by helping 60,000+ students through our programs.

    publishing.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    140
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Publishing.com

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources