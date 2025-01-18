← Company Directory
Publicis Sapient
Publicis Sapient Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Publicis Sapient totals ₹2.74M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Publicis Sapient
Senior Associate L2
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.74M
Level
Senior Associate Software Engineer II
Base
₹2.61M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹123K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Publicis Sapient?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Publicis Sapient in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,591,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publicis Sapient for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,038,950.

Other Resources