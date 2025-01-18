Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Publicis Sapient ranges from $84.6K per year for Junior Associate Software Engineer to $85.9K per year for Associate Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $85K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Associate Software Engineer
$84.6K
$81.2K
$0
$3.3K
Associate Software Engineer I
$85.9K
$85.2K
$0
$750
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
