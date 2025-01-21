Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Publicis Sapient ranges from £35.9K per year for Junior Associate Software Engineer to £44.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £46.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Associate Software Engineer
£35.9K
£35.9K
£0
£0
Associate Software Engineer I
£44.3K
£42.7K
£0
£1.6K
Associate Software Engineer II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Associate Software Engineer I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
