Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Publicis Sapient ranges from ₹1.21M per year for Associate Software Engineer I to ₹3.42M per year for Senior Associate Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Associate Software Engineer I
₹1.21M
₹1.2M
₹9.4K
₹0
Associate Software Engineer II
₹1.52M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹10.2K
Senior Associate Software Engineer I
₹2.05M
₹2.03M
₹0
₹21.7K
