Publicis Sapient
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

Publicis Sapient Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Publicis Sapient ranges from ₹1.21M per year for Associate Software Engineer I to ₹3.42M per year for Senior Associate Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Associate Software Engineer I
₹1.21M
₹1.2M
₹9.4K
₹0
Associate Software Engineer II
₹1.52M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹10.2K
Senior Associate Software Engineer I
₹2.05M
₹2.03M
₹0
₹21.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Publicis Sapient?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Publicis Sapient in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,551,723. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publicis Sapient for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,329,114.

