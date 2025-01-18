← Company Directory
Publicis Sapient
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Publicis Sapient Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Publicis Sapient totals CA$102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Publicis Sapient
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$102K
Level
Associate Software Engineer II
Base
CA$97.1K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5.2K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Publicis Sapient?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Publicis Sapient in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,785,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publicis Sapient for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is ₹6,691,415.

