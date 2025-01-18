Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Publicis Sapient ranges from ₹1.87M per year for Senior Associate Software Engineer I to ₹3.46M per year for Senior Associate Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.98M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Associate Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Associate Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Associate Software Engineer I
₹1.87M
₹1.83M
₹0
₹39.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
