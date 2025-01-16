Software Engineer compensation in India at Publicis Sapient ranges from ₹1.17M per year for Associate Software Engineer I to ₹3.36M per year for Senior Associate Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Associate Software Engineer I
₹1.17M
₹1.13M
₹2.6K
₹34.4K
Associate Software Engineer II
₹1.48M
₹1.46M
₹0
₹22.4K
Senior Associate Software Engineer I
₹2.23M
₹2.16M
₹12.5K
₹60.7K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title