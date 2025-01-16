← Company Directory
Publicis Sapient
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Publicis Sapient Program Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 1.04M - SEK 1.21M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 916KSEK 1.04MSEK 1.21MSEK 1.33M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Program Manager submission at Publicis Sapient to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 326K+ (sometimes SEK 3.26M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Publicis Sapient?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Publicis Sapient in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,329,828. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publicis Sapient for the Program Manager role in Sweden is SEK 916,352.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Publicis Sapient

Related Companies

  • Sendbird
  • Mendix
  • Kin + Carta
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources