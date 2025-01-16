← Company Directory
Publicis Sapient
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Publicis Sapient Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Publicis Sapient totals ₹2.7M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Publicis Sapient
senior associate data science
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.7M
Level
L2
Base
₹2.7M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Publicis Sapient?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Publicis Sapient in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,895,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publicis Sapient for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹2,698,870.

Other Resources