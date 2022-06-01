← Company Directory
Publicis Health Media
Publicis Health Media Salaries

Publicis Health Media's salary ranges from $67,660 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $100,500 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Publicis Health Media. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$101K
Marketing
$67.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Publicis Health Media is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publicis Health Media is $84,080.

